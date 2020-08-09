Menu

Chandler police: Man is killed in domestic violence incident

Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 09, 2020
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a domestic violence incident.

They say officers were called out around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of a man and woman fighting and a gun being fired.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Ben Beasley lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Beasley was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say Beasley allegedly had been assaulting the woman, which lead to an argument.

The woman then shot Beasley as he allegedly was trying to run her over with a vehicle.

The name of the woman hasn't been released yet and police say no arrests have been made in the fatal shooting at this time.

