Ceremony set Sunday for Guard unit deploying to Middle East

Posted at 2:52 PM, May 01, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of Arizona Army National Guard soldiers are about to deploy overseas.

The Guard said a farewell ceremony is scheduled Sunday at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix for over 80 members of Alpha Company of the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

The Guard's announcement said the soldiers are going to the Middle East.

No specific deployment location was provided but the announcement said the unit will provide communications services to coalition forces in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

