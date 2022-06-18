CCSO looking alleged fire starter near Caves Crater

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 9:45 a.m. on June 18, 2022 Fire crews saw a fire across Highway 89, they responded and contained the fire. The crew says they noticed a man at the origin of the fire.
The fire size was originally 2' x 2' when firefighters were on the scene then it engulfed a log the suspect was near Fire officials say.
Fire personnel says they were able to rapidly contain the fire and it did not present a danger to neighborhoods or residences in the area.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is described as a Dark skinned native or Hispanic male, he was wearing old blue jeans and a gray t-shirt with a large tear on the right side.
The male was around 5'10 - 5'11 in height, has short black hair, and is around 30 years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact The United States Forest Service.
