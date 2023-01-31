Caught on camera: Owner watches burglar steal her two Frenchies

PHOENIX (KGUN) — An Arizona dog owner is hoping for the safe return of her two French Bulldogs after they were stolen from her home.
Police say it happened Thursday in the middle of the day. The entire burglary was caught on the owner's surveillance camera.
Besides call 911, all she could do was watch in shock before immediately heading home, but it was too late.
Once the owner got there, her Frenchies were gone from her home in the Ahwatukee Foothills.
A red-hooded man is seen in the video handing one dog at a time to someone outside.
According to the owner, both dogs are emotionally support animals and registered with the American Kennel Club.
