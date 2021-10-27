Capitol dome getting a facelift

PHOENIX — When we think of the capitol dome, it’s a brilliant copper shining against a deep blue sky. But the past decade has not been kind. Today the dome looks more like your grandmother’s copper bottom pot left on the stove too long. “The copper has oxidized and corroded over the past ten years,” said Megan Rose with the Arizona Department of Administration.

This week workers started the facelift. It’s part of an $11.9 million appropriation to restore, repair, and renovate the historic capitol building.

The copper will be stripped from the dome after its inspected to see if there are structural weaknesses or other infrastructure issues.

Ten years ago a hail storm, which caused millions of dollars in damages across the valley, wreaked havoc on the dome. The copper was replaced then, but the sealant did not protect it. “This is an opportunity to restore the capitol to its beautiful shiny glory,” Rose said.

The cost to bring the glow back to the dome is an estimated $700,000. It should be ready for all to see by December 31.