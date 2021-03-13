Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Business agency: Disaster loans available for drought losses

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Cash Money Dollar Bills
Posted at 10:45 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 00:45:50-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that small non-farm businesses in all 15 Arizona counties may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses from drought.

The agency said eligibility includes businesses directly affected by the disaster as well as businesses dependent on farmers and ranches that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster that began Jan. 1.

According to the agency's regional disaster field operations center, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small business engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any kind may qualify for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.