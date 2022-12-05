Burger King is Arizona's most popular fast-food restaurant, study says

A new study suggests Burger King is Arizona's most popular fast-food restaurant, according to Google searches.

PriceListo.com analyzed Google data over the last 12 months, saying Arizonans preferred Burger King over any other fast food.

PriceListo.com shared the following:

Fast food has become a staple of many Americans daily lives. Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily and therefore there is such a huge number of fast-food branches spread across the states.





With the QSR (quick service restaurant) industry being worth over $250 billion in America, it’s easy to understand why corporations are so eager to take advantage of Americans' love of fast food.



However, the vast array of cuisine available means that Americans have a fantastic choice of dining experiences to enjoy, and not all are the typical unhealthy stereotypes that come to mind when you hear fast food. Everything is okay in moderation and a balanced lifestyle can be achieved while still enjoying these popular cuisines.

McDonalds followed as Arizonan's second preference, with In-N-Out trailing as third.