Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Brother of airman charged with Arizona murder gets probation

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court
Coronavirus prompts thoughts of wills and trusts
Posted at 9:45 PM, Oct 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-06 00:45:00-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of a U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder in northern Arizona has been sentenced in a separate but related case.

Samuel Gooch was given three years of probation Monday in Coconino County Superior Court.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a reduced charge of facilitation to commit hindering prosecution.

Without a plea agreement, Gooch faced prison time.

Authorities accused him of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin in early May to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. Gooch's younger brother, Mark, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in Krause's death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.