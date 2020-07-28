Boy pulled from a Buckeye pool dies days before 2nd birthday

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a baby boy pulled from a pool last weekend has died just days before his second birthday.

They say the child was found at the bottom of a pool on July 19 when the family was inside the house and lost track of the boy, who was underwater for an unknown length of time.

When paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive and family members were giving him CPR.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Monday.

They are still investigating how the child got outside and into the pool, which they say did not have a protective fence around it.

The name of the child hasn't been released.