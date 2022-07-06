PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

But when crews reached the scene, they said the woman was already dead and had a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it’s unclear how long the body was in the water.

Police say detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

