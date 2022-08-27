Body recovered below Bright Angel Point at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A man is dead after he reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Point trail at Grand Canyon National Park Friday.

National Park Service officials say rangers located the body of the 44-year-old man about 200 feet down on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon Friday.

They initially received a report of a visitor that fell around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was reportedly off the trail when he fell.

The man's identity has not been released.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.