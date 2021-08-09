Watch
Body of missing camper from Prescott recovered from a ravine

Posted at 2:20 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:20:24-04

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Prescott man who had been missing since last month has been recovered from a ravine on the outskirts of the city.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say deputies responded Saturday afternoon to a call of a body found in the Bannie Mine area near Walker.

The body was determined to be 49-year-old Patrick Higgins, who went missing July 12 while on a camping trip.

Sheriff's officials say Higgins was last seen four-wheeling with friends when their vehicle became stuck.

Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area on his own the next morning but didn't return.

Sheriff's officials say an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter hoisted Higgins' body out of the ravine Sunday morning.

