Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon

Posted at 7:23 PM, Feb 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-23 21:23:24-05

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing California woman has been recovered from about 300 feet below the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park.

Rangers from the National Park Service located the body Tuesday near Trailview Overlook along the Hermit Road.

They say the body has been identified as 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside.

Meyn was reported missing Monday by a family member.

Later that day, Meyn's vehicle was located on the South Rim near the Bright Angel Lodge.

Authorities say an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

