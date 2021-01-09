Body found in rural Arizona ID-ed as missing L.A.-area man

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona sheriff's office says human remains found in a dry creekbed near Interstate 17 on New Year's Day are those of a missing California man.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the remains as those of 31-year-old Shane Rollman of West Covina, California, near Los Angeles.

That city's police department had issued a missing persons bulletin 10 days before Rollman's car was found by Arizona state troopers at a highway rest area in September.

A search failed to turn up any sign of him.