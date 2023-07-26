Body discovered on Arizona State Capitol property near 12th Avenue and Washington Street

PHOENIX — A body was discovered by Phoenix police on Arizona State Capitol property Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the body was discovered on the property, near 12th Avenue and Washington Street, around 6:45 a.m.

DPS says its agency will handle the investigation surrounding this death.

The cause of death of the individual is unknown at this time and will be determined by the County Medical Examiner's Office, according to DPS. It's unclear if the death is being investigated as suspicious or not.

The identity of the person found deceased has not been released.

DPS has not released any additional details on this incident.

The discovery was the second body to be found in the general area within 24 hours.

Phoenix Police Department said a man was found dead near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street Tuesday night. A death investigation is underway, and police say there was no trauma to the body.

Officials did not provide any information to suggest the two cases were connected in any way.