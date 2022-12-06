Watch Now
Biden visits Arizona computer chip facility to highlight manufacturing growth

President Biden's visit to Arizona will be his first since he was elected to the high office.
Joe Biden
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:28:19-05

President Joe Biden is visiting Arizona on Tuesday to visit a Taiwanese computer chip facility where he is set to speak about the White House’s plan to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

Biden will be at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's $12 billion facility to discuss how his "economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country," KNXV reported.

Apple's Tim Cook will also attend when TSMC announces that will be building a second plant, increasing its investment in the state to $40 billion, the Arizona Republic reported.

The company is also set to announce that they will make smaller, 3-nanometer chips by 2026 as well as produce more chips that will shrink from 5 nanometers to 4, the newspaper reported.

Also set to attend are Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and new Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported.

Tuesday's visit marks the first time Biden has visited the state as president, the newspaper reported.

