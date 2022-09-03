Best Western evacuated due to suspicious package

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Police Department (NPD) is investigating a suspicious package found at the Best Western on 750 West Shell Road in Nogales, Arizona.

NPD says all surrounding businesses have also been evacuated and the streets are closed.

Officers are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Details surrounding the assault are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.