Bashas' 'Donut Flavor Craze' contest returns

Bashas' eighth annual Donut Flavor Craze contest is back and submissions are open until Saturday, May 13.

The theme for this years contest is 'Retro vs. Future.' Participants can submit their own unique flavor ideas. When it comes to fitting within the theme, Bashas says Arizonan's can pitch donuts infused with nostalgic flavors, or more modern takes that reflect a more adventurous taste.

Entries are separated by age, with kids ages 8-17 in one category and adults 18+ in another. One winner will be selected from both categories.

Winners will have their specialty flavors featured in Bashas' stores throughout the summer, earn the title of Bashas’ 2023 Donut Ambassador, and a $500 gift card towards the grocery chain. Runner-ups will receive a $50 gift card, and six honorable mentions will get $20 gift cards.

“Consumers are seeking comfort, self-care, and indulgence with their food choices,” said Ashley Shick, Director of Communications & Public Affairs for Bashas’ Family of Stores. “They’ll always look for the familial flavors they know and love from simpler times, but they’ll also continue to look to the future by expanding their palates with sophisticated flavor combinations.”

You can submit your own original flavor here.