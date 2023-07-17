AZDPS looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

the Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 60.

It happened on Sunday, July 16 around 7:40 a.m. According to the department, a pickup truck struck a pedestrian while heading eastbound, at the Meridian Road off-ramp.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene. The suspects vehicle is described as a white flatbed with black rails. The truck will have damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at 1-877-4AZ-TIPS.