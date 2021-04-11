Watch
Authorities: West Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 woman dead

Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 11, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the case of a west Phoenix apartment fire that has left one woman dead.

The blaze broke out at an apartment complex Saturday and neighbors reported seeing flames coming out from the windows of the apartment.

When Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived, they found themselves facing flames shooting 10-foot out of a second-story window.

By the time firefighters were finally able to get into the apartment, they found a woman inside who had died.

Phoenix police say the woman hasn't been identified and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police say they will be handling the investigation into the death.

