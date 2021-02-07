Authorities searching for man who went missing at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for a 60-year-old man who went missing man at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say Stephen Coleman, of Portland, Maine was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, on the South Rim of the canyon.

Coleman is believed to be traveling alone and said he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon. Authorities say Coleman may have been transient and traveling in the Arizona area from Maine.

Coleman is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Coleman to please call or text 888-653-0009.