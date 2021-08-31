Watch
Authorities say an Arizona state prison inmate has died

Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 20:10:29-04

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at the state prison in Florence has died and it appears to be a suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Monday that 43-year-old Mario DeLuna died "from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging."

Prison staff say they discovered DeLuna unresponsive in his assigned housing location Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead by responding paramedics. DeLuna was sentenced in 2019 out of Maricopa County on one count of dangerous drug violation and narcotic drug violation.

All Arizona inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

