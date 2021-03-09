Menu

Authorities identify man killed in Bartlett Lake boat crash

Posted at 4:52 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 18:52:16-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a boating crash on Bartlett Lake about 48 miles north of Phoenix.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 65-year-old Matthew Burlington was driving his bass boat against the traffic pattern and reportedly veered directly into the path of another boat near Rattlesnake Cove around 11 a.m. Monday.

The other boat was occupied by two men and authorities say it ramped over Burlington's boat.

All three people were knocked into the water. Sheriff's officials say Burlington suffered fatal injuries upon impact and was declared dead at the scene.

The men in the other boat _ ages 61 and 72 _ had minor injuries.

Sheriff's officials say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

