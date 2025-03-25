Authorities discover additional remains in multi-vehicle deadly crash on I-40 near Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ — Authorities are working to identify additional human remains in the wreckage involving several vehicles along Interstate 40 on March 13.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced one of the vehicles involved in the crash near Williams was a BMW SUV and that additional human remains were discovered.

During recent winter weather storms, DPS reported multiple crashes across Arizona's high country.

ABC15 previously reported on one of the crashes that happened near Williams, Arizona. The crash involved 13 passenger vehicles, five commercial vehicles, and other unattached trailers.

At the time, officials announced two people had died and 16 others were injured in the incident.

Six days after the crash, CCSO announced they were looking for a family of three who was reported missing after traveling to the Grand Canyon. Their rental vehicle, identified as a BMW, was last tracked along I-40 on the same day as the other crash. It is unclear if this BMW is part of the 22 vehicles involved in the Williams crash or if it is an additional crashed vehicle.

Authorities are working to determine whether the remains found in the wreckage are those of the missing family.

Officials say due to the extent of the damage, the process of identifying the remains requires "meticulous examination." The Yavapai County Examiner's Office is working to identify the remains.

ABC15 will follow this story and provide updates as soon as they become available.