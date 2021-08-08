Authorities: Babies die in separate cases in Phoenix, Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two babies in separate cases in Phoenix and Mesa.

City fire officials say a 7-month-old boy was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Mesa mall Saturday.

Crews responded to a call of an infant not breathing call and the child was taken to a local hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine the cause of death of a baby at a Phoenix apartment complex.

City fire crews responded to a call of a 15-month-old child not breathing at the complex Friday.

Authorities say an initial investigation showed no signs of trauma to the baby. The names of the babies who died haven't been released yet.