Audit: Arizona database flaws may put public safety at risk

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 11, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — State auditors are casting a critical eye at the Arizona database used for conducting background checks of people seeking certain types of jobs or work licenses.

The database also helps criminal justice officials decide whether defendants get plea bargains or sentencing leniency.

A report released Friday by the Auditor General's Office said public safety may be put at risk by reporting gaps and a backlog in the central depository of criminal history records.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety maintains the database, updating it with reports from law enforcement agencies and courts.

The department said it accepts most of the auditors' findings and will implement multiple recommendations.

