Attack on vendor affects website of Arizona court system

PHOENIX (AP) — A internet interruption resulting from a ransomware attack on a hosting provider has limited functionality of the Arizona state court system's webpage for most of this week.

The vendor and court officials acknowledged the problem in online notices.

Managed.Com said a ransomware attack prompted it to take down customers' sites on Monday to protect them.

The court system's azcourts.gov website on Friday still didn't display its full normal array of content.

Managed.com said it was working to restore normal service.

Court system spokesman Aaron Nash told the Arizona Republic that the impact appeared to affect information connected with the azcourts.gov website but not individual courts or clerk's offices.