ASU moving all in-person classes to online (where possible)

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University announced Wednesday that after its Spring Break it will move all in-person classes (when possible) to online.

According to an email sent out by ASU President Michael Crow, effective Monday, March 16, the following changes will occur:

"All in-person classes wherever possible will transition to online instruction. Classes will continue in this mode for two weeks, at which time the university will assess where things stand with COVID-19. Additional information will follow shortly with specific instruction for faculty and students on how to transition to online instruction.

The university remains open. University housing, computer labs, food service, health clinics, counseling services, research labs and all other aspects of the university remain open.

All public events will continue unless otherwise announced."

Crow went on to say that while it may impact the way ASU interacts, he does not want the coronavirus to change what faculty and students do.

"ASU will continue to operate and will continue to deliver the highest-quality education possible to the students we serve, and ASU employees will continue to perform their duties," Crow said.

Further information is expected to be sent from the school shortly to faculty and students about transitioning to online classes.

The school has not yet clarified what will happen to any classes that cannot function in an online environment.