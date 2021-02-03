Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arrest warrant issued for Mesa road rage suspect from July

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:49 PM, Feb 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 00:49:59-05

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to locate a man who's suspected of pointing a gun at a driver and threatening to kill her during a road-rage incident in Mesa last year.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 23-year-old Michael Floris was driving on U.S. 60 in Mesa on July 11 when he allegedly aimed a handgun at a driver.

They say Floris followed the woman off the highway and stopped his car in front of hers.

Floris then exited his vehicle and approached her while allegedly pointing a gun and making death threats.

The woman filmed the incident.

Authorities believe Floris is living in southern California, but he has ties to the Phoenix and Las Vegas areas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.