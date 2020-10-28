Arrest made in Chandler theft of $200K worth of hockey gear

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of stealing $200,000 worth of hockey equipment from a Chandler rink last year has been arrested.

They say 40-year-old Clayton Wayne Davis is jailed and accused of stealing a 14-foot trailer containing the gear from Ice Den Chandler in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2019.

Police say video surveillance showed the tattooed suspect and his pickup truck.

They say the trailer and all the gear that belonged to a youth hockey team were recovered in Phoenix the next day, but no suspects or leads came out of the initial police investigation.

An anonymous tip led police to arrest Davis last Thursday in Scottsdale.