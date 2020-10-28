Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arrest made in Chandler theft of $200K worth of hockey gear

items.[0].image.alt
handcuffs-1462609160p0c.jpg
Posted at 10:36 PM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-28 01:36:00-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of stealing $200,000 worth of hockey equipment from a Chandler rink last year has been arrested.

They say 40-year-old Clayton Wayne Davis is jailed and accused of stealing a 14-foot trailer containing the gear from Ice Den Chandler in the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 2019.

Police say video surveillance showed the tattooed suspect and his pickup truck.

They say the trailer and all the gear that belonged to a youth hockey team were recovered in Phoenix the next day, but no suspects or leads came out of the initial police investigation.

An anonymous tip led police to arrest Davis last Thursday in Scottsdale.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.