Arizona's favorite beer is Dos Equis XX, study says

Beat out Budweiser, Stella, Heineken and Bud Light
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for Tumblr
A detail view of a party goer holding a Dos Equis at the Tumblr F*CK YEAH!!! SXSW Interactive Party on Sunday March 10, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for Tumblr)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to TopAgency.com, Arizonans prefer Dos Equis as their favorite beer.

The marketing agency told KGUN 9 although the pandemic affected economies worldwide, alcohol sales went up nearly 8% in America alone.

These findings listed Arizona's favorites as the following:

  1. Dos Equis
  2. Budweiser
  3. Stella
  4. Heineken
  5. Bud Light

However, Budwieser dominated the survey, with 23 states listing it as their favorite.

"America’s thirst for Budweiser is showing no sign of drying up as the brand dominates its rivals in the battle of the beers across the country," TopAgency.com shared."

Compared to the rest of America, Arizona is the only state to prefer Dos Equis.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

