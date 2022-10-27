Arizona's favorite beer is Dos Equis XX, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to TopAgency.com, Arizonans prefer Dos Equis as their favorite beer.

The marketing agency told KGUN 9 although the pandemic affected economies worldwide, alcohol sales went up nearly 8% in America alone.

TopAgency.com

These findings listed Arizona's favorites as the following:



Dos Equis Budweiser Stella Heineken Bud Light

However, Budwieser dominated the survey, with 23 states listing it as their favorite.

"America’s thirst for Budweiser is showing no sign of drying up as the brand dominates its rivals in the battle of the beers across the country," TopAgency.com shared."

Compared to the rest of America, Arizona is the only state to prefer Dos Equis.