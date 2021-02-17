Menu

Arizona's chief federal law enforcement officer to resign

Posted at 10:49 PM, Feb 16, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey announced his resignation as the chief federal law enforcement officer in Arizona, effective Feb. 28.

The Arizona Republic reports that Bailey is stepping down along with other top prosecutors across the country who were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked dozens of attorneys appointed by Trump to resign as part of a routine transition between administrations.

Bailey said he was proud of his work in fighting crime and drug trade and preventing fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

