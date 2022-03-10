Arizonans have some of the most expensive tastes in America, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent study has named Arizona as one of the top states with the most expensive tastes, ranking it at number nine.

California scored the top spot.

"California comes out on top as seeking the most luxurious life in the US, which is very suitable given its nickname is already the ‘Golden State,'" shared a Chrono24.co spokesperson.

This complete list is as follows:



California Florida New York New Jersey Nevada Georgia Texas Maryland Arizona Illinois

The spokesperson added, "This data reveals that some states crave luxury a lot more than others, and it is interesting to note that seven out of the top ten are coastal states."

Viewers have recently flooded KGUN 9's social media platforms with comments about Californians driving up prices across the Grand Canyon state.

Are former Californians bringing along their expensive tastes with them when moving to Arizona?

By evaluating Google Trends, analysts found Arizonans and Californians lifestyle preferences are not that far off from each other.

"A luxury lifestyle is what many people want to experience, but not many can afford the high prices that come along with it," clarified the spokesperson.

Their desires for expensive watches were also fairly close.

However, those in the Golden State seem to be far more obsessed with car and designer brands than Arizonans.