Arizona woman charged with trying to support al-Qaida

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona woman was arrested for giving $500 during a law enforcement sting to buy rifle scopes for al-Qaida fighters.

Jill Marie Jones of Chandler was arrested at the Phoenix airport before she started what the FBI said was going to be an overseas journey aimed at assisting the terror group.

Jones faces a federal charge of trying to provide support and resources to al-Qaida.

Jones' attorney, Jami Johnson, didn't immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.

The FBI says that in a social media exchange with an undercover FBI employee, Jones contemplated using her coronvirus relief payment to support al-Qaida, though it's not clear if she did.