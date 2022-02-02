Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona woman accused in child-abuse death of her grandson

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Scottsdale Police were still on the scene at a local hotel Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz., after an 11-year-old boy died on Sunday evening. The parents of that boy have been arrested in connection with the death of the boy, and both were jailed on first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse charges. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Juvenile Death Scottsdale Hotel
Posted at 6:47 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 20:47:41-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse in the death of her 11-year-old grandson in an Arizona hotel room is accused of striking the boy in the head with a ratchet and failing to seek treatment for his injuries.

The boy was found unresponsive Sunday at the Scottsdale hotel where he and his 9-year-old half brother lived for the past two years with their grandmother and her husband. Both adults have been charged with murder and child abuse.

Investigators and court documents say there is a history of severe mistreatment of both children, including physical and verbal abuse.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!