Arizona Supreme Court won't review competency in death case

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to overturn a lower court ruling that found Clarence Dixon, set to be executed later this week, is competent to be put to death.

The high court without comment on Monday said it would not review last week’s ruling.

Dixon’s lawyers are now expected to ask a federal judge in Phoenix to consider his competency as part of a flurry of last-minute court action they hope will prevent Wednesday’s scheduled execution.

U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa scheduled a late-morning hearing to consider Dixon’s contention that the state plans to use an expired drug to put him to death.

The state contends the sedative sodium pentobarbital meet expiration guidelines.

Dixon was convicted in the 1978 of murder in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

