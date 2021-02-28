Menu

Arizona Supreme Court task force refocuses on disinformation

Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 12:25:13-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Shortly after the Arizona Supreme Court created a task force on countering disinformation in 2019, its members realized their approach was a losing battle.

They thought they could simply counter misinformation with information.

The task force appears to be the first of its kind, and according to task force chair and court spokesman Aaron Nash "it seems like eye rolling would be a way to characterize how a lot of people thought of it" when it initially formed in response to concerns about Russian disinformation campaigns.

Then came the pandemic, protests following the death of George Floyd and the 2020 election - and the rush of disinformation that followed.

