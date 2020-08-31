Menu

Arizona sheriff’s hopeful to speak at fundraiser for gunman

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Maricopa County sheriff's candidate Jerry Sheridan, is shown in Fountain Hills, Ariz., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Sheridan is coming under criticism for his planned speech at a fundraiser for the legal defense of a 17-year-old who authorities said had fatally shot two protesters last week at an anti-racism demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Jerry Sheridan
Sheriff's Candidate-Republican Group
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 19:56:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican nominee for sheriff in metro Phoenix plans to speak to a group of conservative Arizona State University students criticized for fundraising for the legal defense of a 17-year-old who authorities said fatally shot two protesters last week in Wisconsin.

Jerry Sheridan said he isn’t worried about creating unfavorable appearances by speaking at the online fundraiser planned Monday night by the College Republicans United.

Sheridan said he spoke to the group twice last year and agreed to his latest appearance two weeks ago, before authorities say Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third person during an anti-racism demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

