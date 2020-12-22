Arizona Senate to require masks next legislative session

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has announced a new set of COVID-19 safety guidelines for the upcoming legislative session in January, including requiring masks.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann told the senators and staff on Monday that anyone who enters the Senate building must have their temperature checked and be wearing masks at all times.

The guidelines also require 6 feet of social distancing when possible and prohibits handshakes or any physical contact during committee hearings and gatherings.

Fann warned that failing to comply with the rules could result in an early end of the session.

Lawmakers shut down their buildings last month and cut the 2020 session short because of the pandemic.