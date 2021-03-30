Menu

Arizona Senate sends 2nd Amendment bill to governor

Posted at 3:11 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 18:11:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Tuesday voted to prohibit police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.

Backers said it would ensure that the rights of gun owners are protected from what they say is the potential for overreach by President Joe Biden's administration.

Democrats critics say it will undermine the rule of law and is an unconstitutional measure that will cost taxpayers to defend in court.

The measure has already passed the House and goes next to Gov. Doug Ducey.

