Arizona Senate panel rejects ban on photo red light cameras

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Senate committee has rejected a proposal that would have banned cities from using photo radar speed and red light cameras to enforce traffic laws.

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers proposed the bill.

She says using technology to enforce traffic laws violates privacy and due process rights and the tactic is used as a cash generator for city governments.

But testimony from several Phoenix-area police departments backed the use of the cameras, saying they are useful in slowing down drivers and cutting accidents.

Rogers' measure failed on a 4-5 vote on Monday.