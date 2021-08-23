Watch
Arizona Senate GOP's 2020 election report delayed again

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Republican Senate President Karen Fann said, Monday, Aug. 23 that the delivery of the report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed, after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19. Fann said she still expects to receive a portion of the report, Monday, but did not give a date for delivery of the full draft. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Arizona Election Review
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 19:52:47-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The delivery of a report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans has been delayed yet again.

The Senate GOP leader says the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved have contracted COVID-19 "and are quite sick."

Republican Senate President Karen Fann says she still expects to receive a portion of the report Monday.

She didn't give a date for delivery of the full draft. The delay is the latest for the unprecedented partisan review.

It has so far taken more than double the 60 days it was originally supposed to take.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

