Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Republicans reelect fervent Trump ally as chair

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks at a campaign rally in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona Republican activists on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, replaced incumbent state party Chairman Jonathan Lines with twice-unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate Ward in the party's top leadership post, providing a win for the party's more conservative wing and a defeat for its old guard. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Kelli Ward
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jan 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-23 19:04:54-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans on Saturday reelected Kelli Ward as party chair, giving a second term to one of Donald Trump's most unflinching supporters even after the GOP lost ground in the state last year.

Ward's combative style delights Trump's strongest supporters but worries longtime GOP insiders who have watched the party turn off crucial voters in the suburbs.

She was a prolific promoter of baseless theories of election fraud and filed several lawsuits that were tossed by judges for lack of evidence.

A party spokesman says Ward secured a narrow majority on the second ballot.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.