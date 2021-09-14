Watch
Arizona redistricting panel OK's starting-point grid map

Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:11:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission charged with redrawing maps for congressional and legislative districts every decade has approved its basic starting-point grid maps.

Tuesday's unanimous vote kicks off a months-long process where the district boundaries will be heavily tweaked before being finalized.

The grid maps for the state's nine congressional and 30 legislative districts are vastly different than the state's current map.

They are also nothing like what the final new maps will outline.

Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission Chair Erika Neuberg called the grid map "an arbitrary starting point."

How it is changed could have vast political consequences by giving one political party heavy advantages in the coming decade.

