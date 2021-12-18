Watch
Arizona redistricting panel in final mapmaking throes

Ross D. Franklin/AP
The intersection where the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has started redrawing maps for congressional and legislative districts every decade, approved its basic starting-point grid map, kicking off a months-long process where the district boundaries will be finalized, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Redistricting
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 15:25:38-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission redrawing the state's legislative and congressional district lines appeared poised to tilt the congressional maps heavily in favor of Republicans.

That was before votes on Friday made that seem less likely. That's when the independent chair sided with the commission's two Democrats to adopt maps they favored as a kicking off point for final deliberations.

Chairwoman Erika Neuberg has only broken with the panel's two Republicans twice in recent months before those votes.

The decisions come as the panel races to finalize by next week the new maps that will be used for the coming decade.

