Arizona rattlesnakes most active in April, how to keep an eye out and what to do if bit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Rattlesnake season" is upon us and according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD), they are most active in the daylight hours during spring.

As great as they are for the state's biodiversity, rattlesnake venom can cause harm far beyond the typical swelling, bruising and pain.

Director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center Steve Dudley has some tips for anyone who's ever bit.

"The best thing people can do it get to a hospital ASAP," he shared. "The problem is you could have a serious bleeding risk and look totally fine, and there's no way to know that until we get labs to confirm what's going on."

Dudley reveals Pima County had a 109 documented rattlesnake bites last year. Of those, 73 were in the Tucson area.

And contrary to what some may think, a person should not try sucking out the venom through their wound in any way.

"Some things you should not do are apply a tourniquet, put ice on it, take medications like ibuprofen or aspirin, cut open the wound and try to suck the venom out, or not get to a hospital immediately," he added

The AGFD warns rattlesnakes easily blend into surroundings. Whether hiking or attending to a yard, Arizonans need to pay extra attention to where they're putting their hands and feet.

Always carry a flashlight at night and don't go over the trails when hiking.

“Although accidents certainly happen, rattlesnakes are typically not dangerous unless provoked,” said Thomas Jones, amphibians and reptiles program manager for the AGFD.

Anyone interested in learning more may enroll in the AGFD's free, virtual "Learn the Truth about Rattlesnakes" course Thursday, April 7.