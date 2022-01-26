Watch
Arizona ranks highest in internet trolls across America, study finds

50% believe abusive online behavior should be illegal
Posted at 9:31 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 23:31:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new survey has found that almost 1 in 5 (19%) social media users in Arizona admit to having trolled someone in the past.

Conducted by Redact.dev, the survey shows Arizona ranked higher than the national average of 17%, making the Grand Canyon State among the 'trolliest' states in America.

According to the tech company, 1 in 4 Americans said they know of someone (or they themselves) who has created a fake, online profile just for the purpose of trolling.

However, 73% of participants also reported if they knew someone who was an internet troll, they’d report them.

Redact.dev added 28% of social media users said they’ve personally been the victim of internet trolling.

