Arizona ranks as one of the least physically active states in America, report shows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is ranking as one of the least physically active states in all of America, according to a recent report.

Sleep experts with MattressInsider.com looked at data from America’s Health Rankings Public Health Impact report. They found 30.6% of Arizonans said they do not exercise other than their regular job.

The most physically inactive states are as follows:



Alabama at 31.5% Mississippi at 30.9% Arizona at 30.6% Kentucky at 30.5% West Virginia at 30.5%

On a wider scale, Healthy People 2030, which identifies public health priorities across the United States, has lined out a goal to improve health, fitness and quality of life through regular physical activity.



Ways in which exercise can be encouraged are cycle to work schemes, activity friendly routes to everyday destinations, and community engagement strategies as lined out by the CDC.

Colorado ranked as the most active state, with with only 16.7% of the state's population saying they don't have much physical activity outside of their regular job.