Arizona ranks #36 on list of veteran-friendly states, new ranking shows

More than 18 million military veterans live in the United States, with about half a million veterans living in Arizona alone, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to a new ranking from the nonprofit organization SmileHub, Arizona is in the bottom half of states when it comes to the best places in the country for veterans.

Arizona took the 36th spot on a new list of the “Best States for Veterans,” based on a variety of sources looking at veteran community support, health, wellness, employment, finances, and more.

"Arizona did actually improve slightly overall in rank from our last report, from 37 to 36," Luke Powers with SmileHub told ABC15. "The unemployment rate for veterans in Arizona did improve significantly from 22nd to 10. So, I think that's a very strong sign. It's not often that we see states make that big of a jump."

Powers also said, "The veteran treatment courts improved significantly from 14th to eighth."

The most veteran-friendly states are Virginia, Florida, and Texas, according to the ranking. Connecticut, Idaho, and Delaware ranked among the least veteran-friendly states

To see the full ranking, sources, and methodology for the list, click here.