Arizona panel votes to require excuse for early voting

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
An information sign shows outside the Elk Grove Village Hall as voters wait in line during early voting at Elk Grove Village, Ill., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The US early voting total in 2020 has already exceeded the number of early votes cast in 2016 and there are still 11 more days to go until Election Day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 20:58:46-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans on Monday advanced legislation to unwind the state's overwhelmingly popular early voting system by requiring that voters have a reason and make a request to vote by mail.

The measure aims to steer most voters toward in-person balloting on Election Day, a method used by just 10% of voters in 2020.

It would eliminate the Automatic Early Voting List, which allows voters to get a ballot in the mail before every election, and nix in-person early voting and emergency voting before Election Day.

The measure was approved in party-line votes of the Senate Government Committee, setting up a potential debate in the full Senate in the coming weeks.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

